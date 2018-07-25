Maggie’s Morning Mini Dose

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Good morning, Houston! It's Wednesday, July 25th, 2018 and Morning Dose's Maggie Flecknoe is helping you get over the hump. She has your Wednesday weather. Plus, tragic news regarding two16-yr-old girls killed in crash with 17-yr-old suspected drunk driver. Also, a man tied up by his own family during a home invasion, and much more. She's got ya covered. Click play to check it out!