Maggie’s Must-Haves: Plan on traveling this summer? Check out these sizzl’n items to pack

HOUSTON -- Plan on traveling this summer? Check out these sizzl'n Maggie's Must Haves!

TWELVELittle

Keep organized on the go with TWELVElittle. On-The-Go Stroller Caddy in Cactus Print

The perfect hybrid between a traditional stroller caddy and messenger style diaper bag. Attach it to the stroller bar with its own clips or use the shoulder strap to carry it. Includes a separate area for baby wipes, accessible from the outside via a hidden magnetic flap cover. The main flap has hidden magnetic closures on the front and back and an additional snap closure for extra security.

Purequosa

Just one spray after breaking a sweat will get you back into your daily routine with Purequosa, a shower replacement ideal for anyone looking for a quick way to feel and look fresh! Simply spray Purequosa organic cleansing spray all over your body and go on about your day.

SafeGo

Traveling this summer? Feel more secure with SafeGo! It`s a portable and lightweight travel safe, functioning as both an outdoor key safe and a custom combination lock-box all-in-one.

Solar Powered Compact Camping Lantern That Charges Your Phone

ALL-IN-ONE Portable Solar Camping Lantern, Phone Charger & Flashlight. Easily folds to compact size. Waterproof. Can be charged by the sun or an outlet