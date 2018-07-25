PHOTOS: Ambulance flips over after collision with pickup truck, causing delays near Southwest Freeway exit ramp

HOUSTON— The Houston Police Department is investigating the cause of an ambulance bus crash Tuesday night in southwest Houston.

Around 10 p.m., police arrived at the scene of the crash on the feeder road of the Southwest Freeway.

According to police, a private ambulance bus was traveling northbound when a pickup truck slammed into the side of it, causing it to flip over.

A paramedic in the passenger seat of the ambulance was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The driver of the pickup truck was taken to the hospital in serious, but stable condition.