UPDATE: Over 100 exotic pets rescued from deplorable Houston apartment on their way to full recovery!

HOUSTON — Houston Humane Society is happy to report the 105 animals seized on Tuesday are settling in nicely and adjusting to their new, clean space.

The menagerie of chinchillas, ferrets, sugar gliders, prairie dogs, guinea pigs, cockatiels, parrots and dogs were rescued from a fly and roach-infested one bedroom apartment in southwest Houston. See the rescue video here.

They’re in good hands now, but the Humane Society could use your help with supplies.

They’ve created an Amazon wish list if you’d like to donate to the cause. You’d be surprised how much food, hay, and bedding 100+ animals go through in a day!