Investigators release surveillance video of 2 men wanted for fatally shooting 1 man and injuring another outside of Chula’s Sports Bar

HOUSTON— The Houston Police Department has released surveillance footage in hopes of locating two suspects accused of fatally shooting a man outside of Chula’s Sports Bar in north Houston.

Police responded to a shooting call at Chula’s Sports Bar located at 11095 East Freeway around 2:05 a.m. on February 23.

According to police, Leroy Saucedo, 28, and Eric Fulcher, 27, were involved in a confrontation inside Chula’s Sports Bar with two other men. Saucedo and Fulcher left the bar and were driving away when the suspects followed them along the East Interstate Highway 10 service road, and began shooting, striking both of them.

HFD paramedics arrived and transported Saucedo and Fulcher to an area hospital, where Saucedo was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information, in this case, is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.