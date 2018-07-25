‘We don’t tip terrorist’ note written on restaurant bill turns out to be fake 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ODESSA, Texas - About the only thing worse than making a racist note is making up a racist note, but that's exactly what happened at a Saltgrass Steak House in Odessa.

Khalil Cavil posted a photo to Facebook of a Saltgrass bill with a note written at the top saying, "We don't tip terrorist." His name is circled and a "0" appears where the tip should be for a meal totaling more than a $100.

When his post went viral, Saltgrass banned the customer. Problem is that note was a total fake!

An investigation revealed, the customer didn't write the racist note— Khalil Cavil did!

Saltgrass issued a statement saying, "racism of any form is intolerable" and "falsely accusing someone of racism is equally disturbing."

The employee is now a former employee. He fessed up to the fabrication and told the Odessa American, "I'm in the process of getting the help that I need."

The server gets served and the customer gets to eat for free.

Stay connected! Download the CW39 NewsFix app for iOS or Android devices and the CW39 Weather app for iOS or Android devices.