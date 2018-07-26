× Commuter captures video of inmate escaping out of the patrol car during transport to jail

TEXAS—The Taylor County Sheriff’s Deputy got quite a surprise Thursday afternoon when a prisoner escaped from the patrol car while he was driving down the interstate.

A video of the incident was captured by Jennifer Mustain and posted to her Facebook page.

According to deputies, Martin Estrada, 31, was being transported from the Red River facility in Witchita Falls to Abilene when he managed to free one of his hands from the handcuffs and shatter the rear passenger window of the patrol car. Estrada demanded that the deputy pull the patrol car over or he would kill himself. When the deputy refused Estrada climbed out of the window and on top of the patrol car.

A 9-1-1 call was made to officers from Mustain and a man in the vehicle that she referred to as Jason and alerted police of the events that were unfolding on highway 277.

The Taylor Deputy continued driving with the prisoner on top of the patrol car until the Witchita County Police arrived. When the deputies pulled over the prisoner jumped off the car and tried to run into a field but was tased and handcuffed again.

Estrada was transported by the Witchita County Sheriff’s Office because of the window damage that the Taylor Deputy’s patrol car sustained during the initial transport. Estrada will now face additional charges on top of the evading arrest, aggravated robbery, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and possession of methamphetamine with Intent to deliver charges that he was originally arrested for.