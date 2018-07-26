Crime Stoppers: Photo released of convicted, high-risk sex offender who escaped halfway house 

HOUSTON— Crime Stoppers and the Office of the Texas Attorney General’s Fugitive Apprehension Unit need the public’s help locating a convicted sex offender.

Jerry Don Seib, 53, is accused of escaping a halfway house Thursday morning in the 10900 block of Beaumont Street. The suspect has been convicted of five counts of indecency with a child in Kerry County. He’s considered a high-risk sex offender.

Seib stands at 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. He has blue eyes, a scar on his left eyebrow and a tattoo on his right ankle.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging or arrest of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit online.