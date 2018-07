WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W. V. — The Houston Texans kicked off the first day of training camp with a healthy Deshaun Watson and J.J. Watt.

Watson is trying to follow up on an exciting rookie season that was cut short by an ACL injury. Watt’s season ended in October due to a tibial plateau fracture in his left leg. In the off-season, Watt was given an honorary doctorate from the Baylor College of Medicine.