Faith is restored at God’s Garage in Conroe

CONROE, Texas — Repair, restore and empower: the three commandments to live by when it comes to extending a helping hand at God's Garage in Conroe.

The non-profit auto shop repairs vehicles and gives them away for free to single mothers, widows and wives of deployed military personnel.

Former Pastor Chris Williams dedicates his life to the garage and is simply fulfilled by the happiness it brings others!

"I just knew I'm suppose to help people that's what I'm suppose to do with my life," Chris Williams said.

Maria Diaz, a single mother of two, says she's been battling a shady mechanic for over a year patching a busted air conditioning unit that has yet to blow cool air.

Diaz was referred to God's Garage via a church group. She now calls the garage the answer to her prayers.

Amen to miracle mechanics!