Giant iceberg threatens tiny coastal fishing village in Greenland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INNAARSUIT, Greenland — This picturesque little fishing village in Greenland is facing a titanic problem: a giant iceberg.

An 11 million ton iceberg has drifted up to Greenland's west coast and is now grounded there lodged dangerously close to a tiny coastal village— and even threatening the community's very existence!

"There are a lot of big icebergs in this area as you can see," Danish Naval commanding officer Lt. Commander Frank Edlefsen noted.

But this giant block of ice poses a real threat to the people who live here.

"We have many like this in the summers," local teacher Pia Kirstensen declared. "But it seems bigger than the others."

That's why the Danish Navy has moved in for a closer look, mapping the iceberg's incredible mass, both above and below the water's surface.

The threat from this fragile berg is that if it breaks apart or rolls, it will send tsunami-like waves right into the streets and homes of this little village.

So, the warmer it gets, the more it melts— and the more this peaceful place could become a disaster area!

Scientists there say there's no known link to climate change causing the glacial ice field here.

Locals just hope rising tides with the next full moon may help free the berg and send it floating off again.