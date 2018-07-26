× HCSO: Tow truck driver leads deputies to hit-and-run suspect after walker struck in north Houston

HOUSTON— A woman is behind bars after hitting a pedestrian with her vehicle and then leaving the scene early Thursday in north Houston.

Deputies responded to a hit-and-run call around 1:20 a.m. in the 1700 block of FM 1960.

According to deputies, a woman was traveling down Mathis Church Road when a pedestrian stepped out into the roadway. The woman struck the pedestrian and then fled the scene. A tow truck driver saw the entire incident and followed the driver, giving deputies the location.

The victim was flown via LifeFlight to Memorial Hermann Hospital, where they were rushed into surgery.

The suspect was arrested and charged with failure to stop and render aid.

If the victim dies, deputies said the charges will be upgraded to a felony.