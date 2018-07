Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Houston TranStar has unveiled a new way of helping Houstonians avoid flooded streets with the organization's latest website feature!

The agency designed the new feature by working closely with the Harris County Flood Control District to overlay a rainfall sensor on the TranStar traffic map.

This new feature will show where conditions are likely to cause localized flooding and alert drivers when to avoid those areas.

County officials said these changes will take effect immediately.