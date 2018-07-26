Let’s share the road! HPD demonstrates proper way for drivers to pass bicyclist

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo got a firsthand look Thursday at bicycle safety awareness and what constitutes violations of the city's Vulnerable Road User Ordinance, or in other words, its safe passing policy.

During the demonstration, officers acted as bicyclist and drivers in order to provide a closer look at what the city's 3-foot safe passing rule entails. The department's goal was to help educate motorists and bicyclists on bike safety awareness and how everyone needs to obey traffic and safe passing laws.