Man shoots himself in head while playfully showing off gun to women at Motel 6, police say

HOUSTON— A man is in critical condition after shooting himself in the head Wednesday night while trying to impress two women at a Motel 6.

Houston police responded to a shooting call at the motel in the 10100 block of the East Freeway around 10 p.m.

According to police, a man was entertaining two woman when he started playing with a pistol and accidentally shot himself in the head.

The man was transported to the hospital when first responders arrived.

The two woman remained at the motel room and are cooperating with police.