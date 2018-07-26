× HCSO: Driver still wanted after dropping off woman amid high-speed chase across 3 local counties

HOUSTON— The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man accused of leading deputies on a high-speed chase across three counties Thursday morning.

Deputies attempted to stop the driver near John Martin and I-10 East around 12:45 a.m.

According to deputies, the driver refused to pull over and led them on a chase along I-10 south towards Cedar Bayou. The driver increased speed to 115 mph while going north through Garth, Wallisville and Spring Meadow counties. At some point, the driver stopped and let a woman out of the vehicle.

The woman remained standing in the road and was taken into custody.

The driver eventually crashed on Eastpoint and jumped out of the car and ran on foot.

He has not been found.