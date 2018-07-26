More than 100 Michael Cohen tapes seized as White House bans CNN reporter over repeated question about recordings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON — Think you've heard the last of the Trump-Cohen tapes?

Federal investigators have seized over 100 Michael Cohen recordings, according to the Washington Post.

There's no indication if these recordings are more or less damaging than the one just released.

"There is nothing illegal on its face on the tape," former federal prosecutor Michael Zeldin declared.

Some legal pundits say the Cohen tapes spell nothing but trouble for Trump while others say there's nothing for the president to worry about.

Cohen once said he would take a bullet for Mr. Trump and was considered The Donald's personal "Mr. Fix-it" attorney.

But now Cohen has a fixer of his own, former President Clinton's personal fixer, attorney Lanny Davis.

Davis has reportedly said Cohen could be turning on Trump, saying he would "not be a punching bag anymore."

So, who will the president turn to now?

Actually, Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani has indicated other communications with the president may be privileged information— meaning either attorney-client privilege, in some cases, and perhaps executive privilege in others.

And unless the president releases his privilege of privacy on supposed other recordings, they can't be legally used or released without some severe legal consequences.

So, buckle up to see how that gets resolved!

Meantime, Cohen isn't the only guest not welcome around the White House.

CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins was banned from a White House Rose Garden event after she repeatedly asked the president questions at an oval office event.

"Are you worried about what is on the other tapes, Mr. President?" Collins screamed as the Oval Office event was winding down.

CNN issued a statement about the move, saying it was "not indicative of an open and free press. We demand better."

The White House responded, saying Collins "refused to leave despite repeatedly being asked to do so," but made it clear any other reporter from her network was welcome to attend in her place.