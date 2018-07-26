Pasadena man confirmed dead as investigation continues in San Marcos apartment fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN MARCOS, Texas — A Pasadena man is among the five victims of the deadly fire that ripped through a San Marcos apartment complex last week.

David Ortiz, 21, was a student at Texas State University and a graduate of Pasadena Memorial High School.

Two other victims have been identified as Haley Michele Frizzell, 19, of San Angelo, and Dru Estes, 20, of San Antonio. The identities of two more victims are pending DNA analysis.

More than 200 managed to escape the fire at the Iconic Village Apartments on July 20. Most residents are either university students or faculty.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and could continue for months, according to the San Marcos Fire Marshal's Office.