Homemade pipe bomb, drugs found during routine traffic stop in west Houston, deputies say

HOUSTON— A man and woman were arrested during a routine traffic stop Wednesday after officers found a pipe bomb and narcotics in their vehicle.

Harris County Precinct 5 deputies instructed William Owens, 35, to pull over in the 1300 block of Eldridge Parkway around 4:30 p.m.

Officers reportedly searched the vehicle and recovered crystal meth, marijuana and an illegal firearm. After further investigation, deputies also found a homemade copper pipe bomb packed with gunpowder inside Owens’ bag.

He was arrested and charged with possessing a prohibited weapon and possession of a controlled substance.

Deputies also arrested the passenger, Morgan Hesser, 36. She is charged with possession of a controlled substance and unlawful carry of a weapon.