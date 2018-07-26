Get ready for some sizzlin’ fun at the 3rd Annual Houston Fajita Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Fajita lovers, get ready for some sizzlin' hot fun at the 3rd Annual Houston Fajita Festival this Saturday at Houston Community College West Loop Campus!

The festivities will kick off at 1 p.m.

The festival — presented by Grandma's Boys Lemonade and benefiting the Texas Lions Camp — will provide attendees with a chance to enjoy great dishes from Fajita Pete's Restaurant, Alicia's Mexican Grille and many more. Besides munching on delicious Mexican-inspired cuisine, fajita lovers can participate in other activities such as taco, jalapeno and watermelon eating contest; dance to live mariachi; and experience Dooms Day Wrestling.

Volunteer Director Theresa Gutierrez and Alicia's Mexican Grille spokesperson Ubaldo Herrera chatted with Morning Dose's Maggie Flecknoe about what attendees can expect at this year's free event.

To learn more about the Houston Fajita Festival, visit TheFajitaFest.com.