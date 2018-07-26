Slavery after the Civil War: Sugar Land’s dark past as the convict leasing capital of Texas 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Convict leasing is a dark past of Texas history that is finally coming to light.

Following the Civil War, Sugar Land was the Texas home to convict leasing, which was used to make up for the lack of slave labor. These prisoners were arrested on minor charges if any at all. It was common in southern states for these prisoners to be leased to private entities such as plantation owners and corporations.

Houstonian and activist Reginald Moore is fighting for the history of convict leasing to be recognized by the city of Sugar Land.

"The convict leasing system is not mentioned in Texas History textbooks, it's very little known," Assistant Head of The Woodson Research Center Amanda Focke said.

Moore's advocacy efforts and research over the last 10 to 20 years were donated to Rice University's Fondren Library, and there have been some developments since the donation.

The archives have been pushed into the public light in wake of more than 95 prisoner graves being discovered under the construction site of Fort Bend ISD's new technology center.

"It just increases the pressure on the city of Sugar Land and the state of Texas to publicly and formally recognize this system," Focke said.

Focke hopes this new discovery opens eyes and entices the community to learn about the hard truth of Texas history.