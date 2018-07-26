× HPD joins Do Not Stand Idly By campaign, which aims to bring down gun violence by upping gun industry standards

HOUSTON — Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo and other community leaders gathered Thursday morning to announce a new campaign aimed at reducing gun violence throughout the city.

The Do Not Stand Idly By campaign’s purpose is to make gun manufacturers more accountable and to promote higher industry standards.

Officials said a significant portion of the buying market comes from government and police departments. The idea is for these municipalities to work together in order to pressure the gun industry to up its standards and for the agencies to hold the companies accountable for keeping our families safe.

The Do Not Stand Idly By already has more than 120 municipalities signed on to the strategy.