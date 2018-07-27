5 suspects captured in extensive search after armed robbery at cell phone store in north Houston

HOUSTON — Five male suspects — including two minors — were arrested Wednesday night following an armed robbery at a cell phone store in north Houston, the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed.

Earl Rafer Sowell, 18, Jared Edwards and Chandler Lusk, both 17, are charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon. The juvenile suspects have also been charged, but their identities have not been released due to their minor status.

Investigators said the group targeted a store on Aldine Mail Route Road around 4:30 p.m. They’re accused of stealing several iPhones and taking more than $300 from the store’s cash register before leaving in a 2002 Lexus.

A DPS helicopter crew spotted the suspects leaving the business and alerted DPS troopers to their location. When troopers stopped the vehicle, all five suspects reportedly jumped out of the car and tried to escape on foot. While running, officials said the alleged robbers tossed their handguns and the cell phone boxes.

During the pursuit, one suspect allegedly tried to steal a vehicle from a bystander but was unsuccessful.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office and Houston Police Department joined in the chase and the suspects were all eventually arrested.

No injuries were reported.