Atascocita High School student appears in court as community comes together to help crash victims’ families

HOUSTON — Jaggar Smith, the teen accused of killing his two friends in a drunken crash, made his firs appearance Thursday in court.

Smith, 17, was released on bond with strict rules given by the judge including a curfew, absolutely no driving and a daily at-home breathalyzer test.

"Well, court today was just part of the process— nothing of any moment. Obviously, we don't want to talk about the case the family is appropriately concerned about any distraction, the tragedy that the two families are going through," attorney Chip Lewis said.

According to prosecutors, Smith admitted to drinking an entire bottle of Mad Dog 20/20 before getting behind the wheel with two Atascocita High School students, Chloe Robinson and Salma Gomez, both 16.

Investigators said Smith was driving 70 to 80 miles per hour along Timber Forest Road when he lost control of his car and crashed into tree splitting the car in half.

Back at Atascocita High School, a memorial has been setup to honor Robinson and Gomez with students coming by to lay flowers and say their goodbyes.

"It's crazy like this is our area and like, I'm not gonna lie, I didn't think something like this would happen in our area and it all could have been prevented," student Haelee Newsome said. "Don't drink and drive, please don't! Call an Uber, Lyft, your mom—anybody! You can even call me! Just don't drink and drive because stuff like this can be prevented,"

The Smith family issued a statement, saying in part: "they are so sorry for the loss of the two most beautiful lives imaginable."

Meanwhile, a business in Atascocita is stepping up to help the victims' families.

Bahama Bucks is donating all their proceeds of sales Thusday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday.

Smith's next hearing is set for Sept. 27.