Burglar shot in head by homeowner in west Houston, deputies say

HOUSTON— A burglar is in critical condition after being shot in the head by a homeowner in west Houston Friday.

Precinct Five constables responded to a shooting call in the 21300 block of Park Valley Drive around 1 a.m.

According to constables, the homeowner heard the burglar trying to break into his car inside the garage and confronted him. The burglar lunged at the homeowner, who opened fire, striking the burglar in the head.

The suspect escaped from the home before deputies arrived. A K-9 unit was brought in to assist and the alleged burglar was found hiding behind an A/C unit a few houses away.

The suspect was airlifted to Memorial Hermann Hospital in serious condition.