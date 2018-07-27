Community grieves loss of 3-year-old left on day care bus in scorching heat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - The community says goodbye to a soul taken too soon, and in a way too preventable to believe.

Raymond Pryer’s public viewing was held today at Galilee Missionary Baptist Church.

The 3-year-old was found unresponsive July 19 in a day care bus after he and 28 other children returned from a field trip.

Temperatures inside the van were said to have reached 113° over the span of about four hours.

The Discovering Me Academy on Antoine Drive has been closed since the child’s death, and whether or not charges will be filed is going to be left up to a grand jury.

Raymond’s is the third heat stroke death of a child in Texas this year.

A GoFundMe set up to support the Pryer Family has already reached its $15,000 goal, and another is set up for anyone still wishing to assist the family financially in this time of terrible, terrible grief.