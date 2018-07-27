Construction worker fatally struck by forklift in the Heights, police say

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating after a construction worker was struck by a forklift Friday while on site in the Heights area.

Officers responded to the fatal crash in the 2300 block of Lawrence street around 7 a.m.

The victim, 63, was guiding a forklift driver at the construction site when he lost site of his co-worker. The driver reportedly lost sight of the victim, who was between the front and rear tires of the forklift, and struck him.

He was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said a preliminary investigation determined the victim failed to yield the right-of-way to the vehicle.

The driver of the forklift, who was determined not to be impaired, was questioned and released.

There are no charges in this incident, pending further investigation.