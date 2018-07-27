HOUSTON -- Tom Cruise returns in Mission Impossible: Fallout, the sixth film in the franchise that has more car chases, plane jumps and long distance running than any of the previous. AP Award winning film critic Dustin Chase reviews the latest action-packed sequel plus this week’s other new releases. Actor turned director Bo Burnham’s Eighth Grade is a surprising and often excruciating look at the life of a young teen in middle school. Joaquin Phoenix stars in Gus Van Sant’s new movie Don’t Worry He Won’t Get Far on Foot, plus Timothee Chalamet’s Hot Summer Nights is finally released. Your guide to what’s good and what’s not at the box office on Flix Fix.
Flix Fix: Eighth Grade, Don’t Worry He Won’t Get Far on Foot, Hot Summer Nights and Mission: Impossible – Fallout
-
Flix Fix: Ant-Man and the Wasp, The First Purge and Boundaries
-
Flix Fix: Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Breath and Damsel
-
Flix Fix: Deadpool 2, Book Club, Let the Sunshine In
-
Flix Fix: Tag, Superfly, 211, Mary Shelley
-
Flix Fix: Sicario, Hearts Beat Loud, Woman Walks Ahead
-
-
Flix Fix: Skyscraper, Sorry to Bother You, Leave No Trace
-
Flix Fix: Adrift, On Chesil Beach, How to Talk to Girls at Parties
-
Flix Fix: Hereditary, Oceans 8, Hotel Artemis and First Reformed
-
Flix Fix: Solo, Beast, Seagull
-
Flix Fix: Mama Mia! Here We Go Again, Unfriended: Dark Web and more
-
-
Flix Fix: Tully, Overboard and Backstabbing for Beginners
-
Flix Fix: Rampage, Where is Kyra and You Were Never Really Here
-
Flix Fix: Rampage, Where Is Kyra, You Were Never Really Here, Beirut, An Ordinary Man and Krystal