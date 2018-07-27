Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Tom Cruise returns in Mission Impossible: Fallout, the sixth film in the franchise that has more car chases, plane jumps and long distance running than any of the previous. AP Award winning film critic Dustin Chase reviews the latest action-packed sequel plus this week’s other new releases. Actor turned director Bo Burnham’s Eighth Grade is a surprising and often excruciating look at the life of a young teen in middle school. Joaquin Phoenix stars in Gus Van Sant’s new movie Don’t Worry He Won’t Get Far on Foot, plus Timothee Chalamet’s Hot Summer Nights is finally released. Your guide to what’s good and what’s not at the box office on Flix Fix.