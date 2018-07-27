Have you seen them? Crime Stoppers releases mugshots of this week’s featured fugitives

HOUSTON — In an effort to keep our city safe, Crime Stoppers of Houston and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s help locating the following wanted fugitives.
Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging or arrest of the following suspects. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous.
Green, Adrian B/M 6-12-98 5’8” / 145 lbs. Bro / Blk Aggravated Robbery w/Deadly Weapon Warrant #1598276 Beaumont, TX
Davis, Brandis B/F 5-2-81 5’2” / 179 lbs. Bro / Blk Burglary w/Intent Commit Other Warrant #1599026 Houston, TX
Martinez, Christi W/F 10-26-79 5’2” / 170 lbs. Bro / Bro Burglary w/Intent Commit Other Warrant #1585276 Houston, TX
Ali, Imran W/M 11-2-83 5’10/ 170 lbs. Bro/ Blk Bail Jump-Fail To Appeal-Felony Warrant #1586136 Humble, TX
Martin, Jason B/M 1-6-76 6’0” / 210 lbs. Bro / Blk Continuous Sex Abuse/Child Warrant #1597721 Houston, TX
Phillips, LaToya B/F 2-28-87 5’5” / 130 lbs. Bro / Bro Credit/Debit Card Abuse Warrant #1598596 Houston, TX
LaToya Phillips and her younger brother were recently wanted in connection to the kidnapping and aggravated assault of a local woman.
Gardner, Marcello B/M 4-2-80 5’6” / 150 lbs. Bro / Blk Continuous Sex Abuse/Child Warrant #1568007 Houston, TX
Biri, Neal W/M 10-7-62 6’5” / 265 lbs. Blk / Blk Failure To Comply As A Sex Offender Warrant #1581563 Houston, TX
Duron, Nowy W/M 12-21-88 5’6” / 130 lbs. Haz / Blk Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon Warrant #1598432 Houston, TX
Randle, Orlando B/M 3-29-61 6’0” / 196 lbs. Bro / Blk Failure To Comply As A Sex Offender Warrant #1591768 Houston, TX
Pryor, Timothy W/M 10-6-67 5’10” / 196 lbs. Haz / Blk Failure To Comply As A Sex Offender Warrant #1599031 Houston, TX