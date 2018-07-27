Have you seen them? Crime Stoppers releases mugshots of this week’s featured fugitives

HOUSTON — In an effort to keep our city safe, Crime Stoppers of Houston and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s help locating the following wanted fugitives.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging or arrest of the following suspects. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous.

LaToya Phillips and her younger brother were recently wanted in connection to the kidnapping and aggravated assault of a local woman.