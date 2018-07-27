HCSO sets up Safe Exchange Zone for online buyers, sellers in NW Houston

Harris County Sheriff’s Office is Instituting a Safe Zone for Person-to-Person Sales Transactions — full release: https://t.co/Dzwtud5JM2#HouNews pic.twitter.com/33m5VYns3t — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) July 27, 2018

HOUSTON — In an era where online shopping has become a natural part of every day life, safety remains a major concern for those shopping and selling items on the internet. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is instituting a safe zone for person-to-person sales transactions, according to an announcement Friday.

The Safe Exchange Zone is located at the Harris County Sheriff’s Office District 4 substation at 16715 Clay Rd. Officers said law enforcement will be on site from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays to ensure residents are safe as they make web-based transactions.

“Deputies will not be involved in sales negotiations, but will be available solely to ensure the safety of those involved,” the sheriff’s office said in a release.

The new safe zone should come as a relief to both individual buyers and sellers on websites such as Craigslist.

As online shopping is the new norm, safe zones have also been instituted by law enforcement agencies in other areas such as Tomball and Fulshear. Find out if there are Safe Exchange Zones near your neighborhood by reaching out to your local law enforcement agency.