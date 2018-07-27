HOUSTON -- It will be another scorching hot weekend so stay hydrated, Houstonians! We will see heat indexes reaching the tripled digits and there is another Air Quality Alert you should monitor closely. Meteorologist Jason Disharoon gives your weekend forecast.
Houston forecast: Another scorching hot weekend ahead
