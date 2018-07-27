Houston Happenings: Water Park Day, Buffalo Soldiers Day, Fajita Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- The weekend is almost upon us! That means it's time to check out Houston Happenings.

National Waterpark Day

Celebrate National Waterpark Day this weekend at Wet’n’Wild SplashTown!

The Texas Fest and Fireworks Show will be Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the water park.

Guests will be able to enjoy a delicious meal from Rudy's Bar-B-Q and a special performance by country singer Jake Bush followed by an awesome fireworks show.

For more information, click here.

National Buffalo Soldiers Day

Celebrate National Buffalo Soldiers Day this Saturday at the Buffalo Soldiers Museum!

Crowne Plaza Houston River Oaks and other organizations have partnered with the Buffalo Soldiers National Museum to bring Military Inspired Art to Houstonians.

In an effort to pay homage to the bravery, heroism and artistry of those in the armed forces, M.I.A will create an atmosphere where veterans, active duty men and women can showcase their talents off the battlefield Friday and Saturday at the museum.

For more information, click here.

Houston Fajita Festival

Get ready for some sizzlin' hot fun at the 3rd Annual Houston Fajita Festival this Saturday at Houston Community College West Loop Campus!

Fajita lovers will be able to enjoy great Mexican-inspired cuisine, eating contests, live mariachi and more at this year's free event.

For more information, click here.