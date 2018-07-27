Houston Health Department to host four-day health clinic including free immunizations and more! 

HOUSTON — Houston, let’s kick off this school year strong and healthy!

The Houston Health Department will sponsor a Family Health Evening event on Aug. 13 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. to kick off National Health Center Week.

HHD’s four health centers will offer free immunizations to children eligible for the Texas Vaccines for Children program at the event. Health center employees will staff booths with information about many of HHD services during a four-day health fair, which is set for Aug. 14 to 17 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

LOCATIONS

La Nueva Casa de Amigos at 1809 North Main

Northside Health Center at 8504 Schuller

Sharpstown Health Services at 6201 Bonhomme

Sunnyside Health Center at 4605 Wilmington.

Featured services will include dental; Women, Infants and Children program; family planning; nurse home visitation; HIV and other sexually transmitted diseases; tuberculosis and the free Diabetes Awareness and Wellness Network center.

Employees will also provide referrals to a wide variety of human services and information about preparing for emergencies and preventing mosquito-borne illnesses such as West Nile and Zika viruses.

This year’s national theme for the event is “Celebrating Health Centers: Home of America’s Health Care Heroes.”

For more information, call 832-393-5427.