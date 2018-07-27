HPD chief says ‘high probability’ renowned doctor killed in Medical Center was targeted

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — The search for Dr. Mark Hausknecht's killer grows more urgent as the investigation continues, and now Houston Police Chief says "there is a high probability the doctor was target.

On July 20, the renowned cardiologist was killed while riding his bike to work. Investigators say he was shot three times.

Hausknecht treated former President George H.W. Bush and his murder is making national headlines.

Police have released a sketch and surveillance images of the suspect, hoping to find the killer.

Call police if you have any information on this case.