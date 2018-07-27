× HPD: Masked man shot by officer during robbery at Family Dollar in north Houston

HOUSTON— An accused robber is in the hospital and another is in custody following an officer-involved shooting in north HoustonThursday.

Around 8:56 p.m., an HPD patrol unit was conducting their routine patrol route in the 9600 block of Hirsch.

According to officers, they observed two robbers outside of a Family Dollar on Hirsch Street and Tidwell put on masks, grab weapons and enter the store. The officers called for back up and waited for the men to come out of the store to confront them. The first robber ignored the officer’s request to show his hands and ran towards him. The officer fired one time, shooting the robber in his leg. The second robber ran out of the back door of the store and was brought down by a K-9 sergeant.

Officers recovered one of the guns that was used by the robbers inside the store and a backpack of money. During the investigation, the store manager told officers that the robbers held him at gunpoint and demanded money from a safe.

A mother and three children were also inside the store at the time of the robbery. They were not injured, officers said.

The first robber was treated at the scene and taken to the hospital in stable condition. The officer will be placed on temporary duty until body cameras can be reviewed, which is the standard protocol for any shooting incident involving an officer, Police Chief Art Acevedo said.