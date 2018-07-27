Local dog goes viral after doing ‘In My Feelings’ challenge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Leave it to social media to teach an old dog new tricks. The popular "In My Feelings" challenge, inspired by rap artist Drake, has the internet in a dancing frenzy, and it even has this little dog asking the question: Kiki do you love me?

With a wag of her tail, 7-year-old Supra shows off her dance moves to the song by scooting alongside a driving car.

The video immediately went viral with more than 700,000 views and counting. Supra's video is joining the ranks of dancing celebrities such as Will Smith, Ciara and the Houston Astros.

This border collie isn't always in her feelings, Supra loves to hangout at the park. She enjoys playing Frisbee or kicking it on her skateboard.