HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating after a man was found shot to death Thursday night outside a home in the Acres Homes area.

Daman Whitfield, 38, was found in the 6400 block of Cebra Street after officers responded to a shooting call about 11:40 p.m.

The suspect was only described as a man wearing jeans and a white t-shirt.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.