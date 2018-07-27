NewsFix in Space: Lake of water discovered on Mars, longest lunar eclipse of the 21st Century and more!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — On Mars, scientists from Italy have made an amazing discovery on the red planet— an underground flowing lake of water!

It's nearly a mile below the surface and more than 12 miles wide. The Italians say they used radar to detect the lake under the planet's southern polar ice cap.

Their findings were just published in the journal Science. Looks like now the race is on to drill down and go jump in a Martian lake.

Cowabunga, dude!

Speaking of Mars, the red planet will be at its brightest in the skies during the lunar eclipse across earth Friday with its closest approach since 2003. Sky watchers around the world will be treated to the longest lunar eclipse of the 21st century— lasting up to an hour and 43 minutes!

Except in North America. Unfortunately, we're getting the short end of the stick on this one.

Oh well, other star seekers will see the red planet and a rare red moon light up the sky. They're counting their lucky stars!

Finally, just when we thought we were all alone in this galaxy, scientists discovered a troubling fact. It's that our Milky Way Galaxy had a long, lost sister galaxy named M-32-P. It's true!

But sadly, a new study claims about two billion years ago, our sister galaxy was violently shredded and gobbled up by a cannibal galactic neighbor, Andromeda.