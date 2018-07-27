Pet foster heroes needed! Temporary foster homes in Houston urgently needed for dogs, kittens

HOUSTON — Want to be able to say you play an incredibly important role in saving the lives of homeless pets?

Animal rescue groups in Houston and national animal welfare organization Best Friends Animal Society have banded together to save the lives of homeless pets, through increasing adoptions in Houston homes and, also, transporting animals to good rescue groups in other parts of the country where they find their families.

“But right now, Houston animal shelters are at a capacity. This is where people in this city can play a vital role without any long-term commitment. Whether it is a short stay at your house until a dog can be adopted here, or you provide an all-important harbor for a litter of kittens until they can hitch a ride to a part of a country where these balls of fluff are in shortage,” Program Engagement Manager Whitney Bilton said. “By opening your home right away to short-term fostering, you’ll be making a lifesaving difference for homeless dogs and kittens here in our community.”

Even if you have a busy schedule, fostering can be an extraordinarily fulfilling experience. Best Friends Animal Society will supply everything you need — so your foster dog can benefit from a home environment before being adopted — or you help a litter of kittens get socialized and ready for their families. Whether your foster pet could use some extra training, faces medical issues, or is simply looking for a place with kind hearts and steady meals, Best Friends will be with you every step of the way.

All you need to do for foster dogs is provide a safe, loving, temporary home — and the chance for your foster dog to meet potential adopters. Kittens just need a safe place, and to be loved on and played with by you and your family. Most dogs and kittens are expected to need fostering for only about two to four weeks.

For more information, please email houstonfoster@bestfriends.org or visit us online at BestFriends.org/Houston. If you can’t foster right now, you can still make a difference by spreading the word on social media and forwarding this email to any pet-loving people you know in the area.