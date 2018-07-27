Splish, Splash: It’s National Waterpark Day!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON— It’s National Water Park Day and Wet 'N' Wild Splashtown is the perfect place to cool off and slide into some fun.

“This is a pretty cool park. This is our first time coming back in a long time, for me and her, and it’s their first time here so we are trying to give to them what we experienced. We are excited to check it out and they have Bahama bucks,” said park guest Mark London and his family.

The park not only has great water adventures, they even have top of the line food! You can fill up at Rudy's Bar-B-Q and catch a Texas festival and fireworks show at the same time all in one day.

Now that’s some Texas-sized fun the entire family can enjoy!