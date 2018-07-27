Stronger than fire: Family overcomes house fire, Hurricane Harvey, unreliable contractors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRING, Texas -- A family is stronger than fire after nearly losing their entire home due to a fire and Hurricane Harvey.

Bill, Christina and Issa Sizemore lost their belongings and beloved dog Sam in a house fire in February 2017. While they were receiving bids to rebuild their fire-damaged home, the floods of Hurricane Harvey added more to the damage in August.

The Sizemores started a blog, Stronger Than Fire, to help them cope with the unexpected tragedies they had to face within a six month period.

If you would like to donate to the Sizemores, click here.