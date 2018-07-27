Trump’s former attorney Cohen claims POTUS knew about Trump Tower meeting, meanwhile Don Jr. and Mueller cross paths

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON — Here's a real fix! It seems the gloves are off, and President Donald Trump's former fixer attorney Michael Cohen is coming out swinging at his old boss.

Cohen now claims the president knew all along about the infamous meeting at Trump Tower between his son, Donald Jr., and a Russian lawyer who promised 'dirt' on Hillary Clinton. However, the president has reportedly denied 19 times he ever knew about the Trump Tower meeting.

"It was such a nothing, there was nothing to tell," The younger Trump told Fox News Host Sean Hannity when asked before about whether he had told his father about the meeting.

On Friday, POTUS took to Twitter to make it crystal clear, tweeting: "I did NOT know of the meeting with my son, Don, Jr. Sounds to me like someone is trying to make up stories in order to get himself out of an unrelated jam..."

Cohen has reportedly admitted he has no hard evidence of his claim, so it comes down to his word against Trump's.

"There's no way you're going to bring down the President of the United States on the testimony uncorroborated of a proven liar," Trump's current attorney and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani declared.

Plus, the president has never denied knowledge of the meeting under oath, so he's under no legal jeopardy with whatever Cohen claims, anyway.

But Donald Jr. and others have testified under oath. And that could be a problem for the first family.

Michael Cohen was practically one of the family in Trump's inner circle, but some say Special Counsel Robert Mueller's strategy of putting the legal squeeze on Cohen has made him flip.

Meanwhile, the president has had to pull back his invitation to Vladimir Putin to come visit the White House until some time next year, but in the meantime, Putin also invited Trump to come visit him in Moscow!

And speaking of moving in on the family, how ironic is this candid pic Friday morning from the D.C. Reagan National Airport — with Mueller reading a paper — seated just feet away from First Son Don, Jr. on his phone waiting to board a shuttle us. Looks like Junior got away.