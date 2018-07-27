× Video: Culberson, Perry speak after visiting Houston’s Energy Corridor

HOUSTON — Congressman John Culberson (TX-07) and U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry visited EnerVest, Ltd. Friday to participate in a roundtable with senior executives from various oil and gas companies. Following the roundtable, Culberson and Perry toured BP Energy’s U.S. headquarters in the Energy Corridor to see how the company is rebuilding after Hurricane Harvey and preparing for any future storms.

Watch livestream video of the media briefing following the tour.