Mattress Mack teams up with HFD to provide recovery housing for firefighters undergoing cancer treatment

HOUSTON— Gallery Furniture and Mattress Mack announced a new partnership with Houston’s Rotary Firefighters Home and the Houston Fire Department during a press conference Friday.

Gallery Furniture and RFFH have come together to provide firefighters and first responders a safe haven while undergoing treatment at the Texas Medical Center.

The vision of the project is to provide temporary, fully-furnished housing to firefighters and other first responders at little or no cost while they are undergoing treatment for any on-the-job injury or resulting work-related medical condition.