× HCSO: Neighbor killed helping teen who was being robbed at gunpoint in north Houston

HOUSTON — A neighbor being a Good Samaritan was shot and killed after helping a teen who was being robbed at gunpoint Saturday morning in north Houston .

Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting call on West Hardy Rd. and Ranch View Trail.

Deputies say a teenager was in his driveway at his house when a dark-colored sedan drove up and two men attempted to rob him. The victim saw what was happening and tried to assist the teen, but that’s when one of the suspects shot and killed the Good Samaritan. The teen was not injured during the incident.

Little is known about the suspects, but HCSO is asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS