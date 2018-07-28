× HPD: Man fatally shot after alleged altercation with security guards in North Houston

HOUSTON — A man died after he allegedly had an altercation with two security guards at a sports bar Friday night in north Houston.

Shortly after 11:30p.m., Houston police were called for shots fired in the 11400 block of the North Freeway.

According to police, a man was in a sports bar and was asked to leave by security guards. He left but said he would be back. When he returned, he got into an altercation with the two security guards. Police say that’s when one of the guards pulled his gun and fired shots striking the man in the neck.

Cops say when they arrived, they attempted CPR but he died and was pronounced dead in the parking lot.

It is unknown why the man was asked to leave the bar and the investigation is in its early stages, police said.