Paying last respects for murdered Houston cardiologist Mark Hausknecht

HOUSTON - Friends and family gathered to say their last goodbyes for a Houston cardiologist at First Presbyterian Church.

Just eight days ago, Mark Hausknecht was shot to death in broad daylight by a gunman on a bike.

Those who knew Hausknecht describe him as humble and brilliant.

"He was always engaging, he was always smiling." says longtime friend Ray Hylenski. "I think the whole city felt awful. There's no way to describe seeing a cardiologist, kind, caring soul, gunned down in the streets. It's just a sad day but i'm glad i'm here to support the family."

Brent Sherman said, "I knew him as the dad of my best friend and it's hard to wrap up such a wonderful life in such a short service, but it was really well done. He's just a wonderful role model. I mean I would hope that I could, when I'm 65, that I have such a wonderful set of friends and family."

There are no updates on the identity of the suspect, however, Houston police say there is a high probability Hausknecht was targeted, but they don't know why.

Sherman added, "I'm hopeful that justice will be found but i can't even imagine the effect on the family."