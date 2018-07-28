Protestors in Houston calling for immigration policy change

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - Houstonians took to the streets SAturday for a call to action. They're demanding local GOP Leaders and the Trump administration to unite immigrant families who are still separated.

Texas state senator Sylvia Garcia and other immigrant organizations teamed up at Settegast Park and marched to a proposed facility at 419 Emancipation where kids separated from their parents could be housed.

Cesar Espinoza, Executive Director of FIEL, says, "We are going to keep coming out here until we get what we need, which is the federal gov't and the city not to allow permitting for the baby jail in houston. we feel positive in the sense that there are no kids here. We are still very uncertain of when this is gonna happen, so we need to make sure we keep the pressure up so they don't sneak in the babies in the middle of the night

Immigrant advocacy groups and Garcia say they'll continue to protest until the Trump administration stops immigration policies separating kids from their parents and those families affected can be reunited.