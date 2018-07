× Big rig flips over on Grand Parkway in NW Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The driver of an 18-wheeler lost control and ended upside down on the roadway below an overpass on the Grand Parkway Sunday morning.

Just before 1 a.m., a big rig was traveling eastbound on SH99 when he struck a guardrail and skidded off the freeway.

It is unknown why the driver lost control of the rig.

Crews took several hours to remove the wreckage which was hanging off the freeway in a vertical position.