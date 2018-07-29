Celebrating National Chicken Wing Day with a little friendly competition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - It's National Chicken Wing Day America and the average American eats 90 wings per year!

The South consumes the most wings in the country, so it's no surprise that the Houston restaurant, FM Kitchen, is celebrating this holiday with a chicken wing eating competition.

This is the restaurant's first ever wing eating competition but the Operations Manager, Ryan Hildebrand, says this could turn into a yearly event.

Hildebrand said, "We've had some good success with our wings that we serve on a regular basis...and hopefully it'll become an annual thing that we can grow and do every year,"

The competition is pretty simple. Competitors have two minutes to eat as many wings as they can and the judges are making sure no shortcuts are taken.

"People cheat a little bit by leaving some meat on the bones and we don't want to leave any meat on the bones," said judge Chicken Mike.

First place won $100, but all the competitors were winners having gone home with gift cards and a belly full of chicken wings.